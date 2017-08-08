Deadline: White House 08/08/17

'An issue that is getting attention around the world'

NBC News' Ken Dilanian and Keir Simmons report on how the North Korea news is being taken across the world. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: North Korea 'will be met with fire and fury'
North Korea can put a nuclear weapon on a missile, officials believe
5 hours 49 min ago
Nat'l security analyst: N. Korea can push ‘hard without much consequence’
1 hour 45 min ago
Dems facing geography problems in 2018 midterms
1 hour 26 min ago
Trump retweets Twitter account with false identity
1 hour 12 min ago
Trump Official: No such thing as a 'lone wolf' terrorist
Trump retweets story with classified information
Bitcoin may help Russia beat sanctions
Kasich would now beat Trump in NH primary: poll
Pence denies a 2020 run, but why is he raising cash?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL