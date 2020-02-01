Trump administration adds 6 countries to travel ban; 5 have large Muslim populations

The Trump administration is expanding its travel ban, from 6 countries to 13, citing security risks, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. Five of the new countries — Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania — have Muslim majorities, All of the newly named countries except Myanmar have Muslim populations of 35 percent or more. The new restrictions only cover some immigrant categories, targeting visa holders who want to live in the U.S.