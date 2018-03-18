Sign up for the MSNBC newsletter

David Gura

Russian presidential election: Vladimir Putin elected for fourth term

Vladimir Putin has been elected for a fourth term as Russia’s president. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports from Moscow that Putin has won an estimated 70 percent of the vote.Mar.18.2018

Russia

