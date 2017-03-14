MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 03/14/17

Yoho: I wouldn't support current health bill

Representative Ted Yoho (R-Florida) explains that he would not support President's Donald Trump healthcare plan. He vows a new bill needs to take a hard look at insurance and pharmaceutical companies. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Debunked Clinton scandal figure paid by Flynn
18 hours 4 min ago
Mika: Were you lying, Mr. President? Did you make it up?
9 hours 32 min ago
Rep. Kennedy says his intern's life was saved twice by Obamacare
8 hours 22 min ago
Watch GOP and Dem Congressmen stream their winter storm road trip
5 hours 4 min ago
OMB Director: CBO is good at counting money, not coverage
8 hours 12 min ago
The numbers: Who loses their healthcare in GOP bill
Lawrence on Trump lies, big and small
Attorney in mass firings had Trump in purview
Trump fires federal prosecutor handling Fox News probe
Sanders: GOP health care bill 'is not health care legislation'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL