Why Allies Expect Bannon to Return to Breitbart News

Sources close to Steve Bannon tell MSNBC media analyst Gabe Sherman that Bannon is expected to return to his former post at Breitbart News. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
3 hours 50 min ago
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
3 hours 15 min ago
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris
3 hours 25 min ago
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after Barcelona attack
10 hours 34 min ago
Police: Man shot after stabbing several people in Finland
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
Andrea Mitchell: I have never been more discouraged
Maddow: Why you shouldn't be shocked by Trump racism
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally
Evocative magazine covers call out Trump on Charlottesville

