Washington Post: ‘The president’s rhetoric has changed the way hundreds of children are harassed in American classrooms’04:13
The chilling accounts of harassment from young students documented in the Washington Post article, “Trump’s words, bullied kids, scarred schools,” shows how the President’s rhetoric has weaved it’s way into the culture of our nation’s schools. One of the reporters on the story, John Woodrow Cox, gives Craig Melvin more details about his research and the response he anticipates.