MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 01/17/17

Trump plans major action on immigration in early days

Marco Gutierrez of Latinos for Trump and Erika Andiola of Our Revolution speculate on whether the wall will actually be built. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
18 hours 41 min ago
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
8 hours 38 min ago
Joe: Trump's 'exhausting the American public' with fights
9 hours 41 min ago
Obama to pursue new generation of civic leaders
17 hours 52 min ago
Dear Mr. President: Letters from the American people
Quarter million women expected for march
MaddowBlog: Polls show Trump’s honeymoon is over
McCain: I worry under Trump as I worried under Obama
Trump and 'aid and comfort to the racists'
Putin bets U.S. won't stop him – 'and Trump might not'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL