MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 01/19/17

Trump aide speaks out on diversity outreach

NBC News' Ron Mott discusses how African-Americans are preparing for a Trump presidency. Plus: Donald Trump aide Ashley Bell talks to Craig Melvin about diversity outreach efforts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' to Trump starts now
15 hours 21 min ago
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
16 hours 1 min ago
Obama to the press: America needs you
15 hours 56 min ago
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous
6 hours 32 min ago
Health care under Donald Trump
5 hours 2 min ago
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
Foreclosure is 'your American nightmare'
Trump to enter office with holes in agencies
Four Trump nominees grilled on Capitol Hill
Pence: Obamacare is Trump's top priority on day one

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL