As Dorian continues to barrel towards Puerto Rico, NBC News has learned President Trump is pulling millions of dollars in FEMA disaster funding to send to the Southern border. NBCNews Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, USAID former director of Foreign Disaster Assistance Jeremy Konyndyk and Reason Magazine Editor at Large Matt Welch join Craig Melvin to discuss how the White House is justifying the move.