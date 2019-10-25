The Department of Justice is now investigating itself10:21
The Department of Justice has escalated its investigation into how the Russia probe began. It's now a full-fledged criminal inquiry, meaning the Justice department is now investigating itself. Joining Craig Melvin to discuss is NBC News Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Former U.S. attorney and the author of "How to Read the Constitution and Why” Kim Wehle, Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.