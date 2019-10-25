BREAKING: Judge rules Justice Department must turn over Mueller blacked-out grand jury material

Craig Melvin

The Department of Justice is now investigating itself

10:21

The Department of Justice has escalated its investigation into how the Russia probe began. It's now a full-fledged criminal inquiry, meaning the Justice department is now investigating itself. Joining Craig Melvin to discuss is NBC News Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Former U.S. attorney and the author of "How to Read the Constitution and Why” Kim Wehle, Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi and USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.Oct. 25, 2019

