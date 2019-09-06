Summer camp brings inmates and their kids together

When a criminal serves time, their suffering extends to their own families. For the children of the incarcerated, a parent's absence can take a toll. NBC’s Craig Melvin visited a program to help these kids, and officials say it's making prisons safer. PLUS: digital content editor for USA Today's opinion section and the editor of the paper's online site "Policing the USA", Eileen Rivers, joins Craig Melvin with more on her series about inmates sentenced to life in federal prison for non-violent drug offenses. NBC News and USA Today are taking an in-depth look at criminal justice reform and mass incarceration in America.