MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 01/05/17

Sen.: Russia hacks 'simply unacceptable'

Senator Gary Peters, D - Michigan, joins Craig Melvin to discuss fellow Senator John McCain's statement that Russia hacking against the U.S. is an "unprecedented attack on our democracy." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

