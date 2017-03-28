MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 03/28/17

Sen. Cardin: Nunes 'lost all credibility, he needs to step down'

Ben Cardin, D-Md., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ conduct is “bizarre." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

House Intel Chair cancels committee meetings
4 hours 11 min ago
Rep learned intel meetings canceled from 'media reports'
1 hour 38 min ago
'We are watching the cover-up to a crime'
4 hours 59 min ago
Trump son-in-law sought for Russia questions
14 hours 40 min ago
Rep. Lieu explains why he called Trump an 'evil man'
13 hours 6 min ago
67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval rating falls to 36%
Embattled Nunes paralyzes House Intelligence Committee
Dem Schiff tells Chairman Nunes to recuse himself
Icahn, as Trump advisor, aims to help himself to millions
Trump scandals are 'attention-eating black hole'

