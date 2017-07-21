MSNBC Live 07/21/17

Sean Spicer's 'greatest hits' as White House Press Secretary

Craig Melvin takes a look back at some of the highlights from Sean Spicer's tenure as White House Press Secretary. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
Why Spicer's Resignation is Bad News for Reince Priebus
Wallace: These are not the president's men, these are Hannity's men
1 hour 9 min ago
Sources: Spicer believed Scaramucci didn't have the qualifications
37 min 33 sec ago
Trump & Putin may have met more times, says Russia's Sergey Lavrov
6 hours 14 min ago
WATCH: Sean Spicer defends Trump's tweets
Can the president pardon himself?
New shake-ups ahead for Trump outside legal team
WaPo: Trump seeks advice on pardoning himself, family
Trump to Mueller: My personal finances are a ‘red line’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL