President Trump looking to cement and expand evangelical support

Ahead of the 2020 election, President Trump is looking to cement -- and expand -- his support with evangelicals, a constituency that was key to his 2016 victory. Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Peter Wehner, and Senior Minister at the Middle Collegiate Church, Rev. Jacqui Lewis, join MSNBC’s Geoff Bennett to discuss Trump’s support among Evangelicals, 2020 Democratic candidates’ embrace of faith, and the new Evangelical for Trump coalition.