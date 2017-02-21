MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 02/21/17

President Trump denounces anti-Semitisim

During President Trump’s visit to the National Museum of African American History, NBC’s Craig Melvin speaks one-on-one with the president about anti-Semitism. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

