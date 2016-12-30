MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 12/30/16

New NYC subway line finally set to open

The Second Avenue subway line is set to open this Sunday. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin spoke to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about the century long project. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
5 hours 11 min ago
What foreign leaders know about Trump
13 hours 31 min ago
MJ looks to 2017 in three words
4 hours 17 min ago
AP report: Russia won't expel US diplomats
4 hours 27 min ago
The woman helping to reset GOP gerrymandering
14 hours 25 min ago
Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?
School board demands Paladino resign
Fmr. Rockette: Dancing at inaug is moral issue
Obama: Russia's actions should be alarming

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL