Nearly 150 black Ex-Obama staffers call out Trump in op-ed

For two and a half years, former President Barack Obama has been largely silent about his successor's tweets and behaviors - keeping a long tradition of letting the new president govern. But now in a rare political statement, he is praising more than 100 African-American members of his administration who wrote an op-ed slamming President Trump’s rhetoric. One of the women who signed that op-ed and former advisor for the White House Office on Public Engagement, Heather Foster, joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss what pushed her and her former colleagues to speak out.July 29, 2019

