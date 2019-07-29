For two and a half years, former President Barack Obama has been largely silent about his successor's tweets and behaviors - keeping a long tradition of letting the new president govern. But now in a rare political statement, he is praising more than 100 African-American members of his administration who wrote an op-ed slamming President Trump’s rhetoric. One of the women who signed that op-ed and former advisor for the White House Office on Public Engagement, Heather Foster, joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss what pushed her and her former colleagues to speak out.