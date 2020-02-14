Mayor Steve Benjamin: ‘If you can’t take the arrows from the other Democratic contenders, you certainly can’t take on Donald Trump’07:36
With the growing support for his campaign, Michael Bloomberg has also seen great scrutiny for his controversial stop and frisk policy while mayor of New York City and his comments on redlining. Steve Benjamin, the Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina and Co-Chair for Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign, joins Craig Melvin to discuss how Bloomberg plans to survive the headlines and impress voters in the upcoming debate in Nevada.