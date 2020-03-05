Maxwell: We've never had a female president. Why are only women concerned about this?

Zerlina Maxwell reacts after Elizabeth Warren drops out of the 2020 presidential race, citing her "explicitly feminist" campaign as a large reason why the candidate did not find success. "This is a moment where we have to take a deep look at the cultural reason why this is happening," Maxwell said. "We've never had a woman president, and for some reason it seems like only women are concerned about this.... don't just say 'oh well, we can just pick Kamala as the vice president.' Why does a woman have to settle for the number 2 job in 2020?"