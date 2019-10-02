Former HUD Secretary and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro discusses addressing the stigma around mental health and gun violence, "because suicide by gun is a very real problem." Castro also spoke about other topics he'd like to address: "Without using it as an excuse, because these right wing folks have used the issue of mental health, and the issue of gaming, and the media as an excuse, not to get onto the big problem of guns. How do we understand it in bigger societal levels, what are we doing underneath that?"