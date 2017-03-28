MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 03/28/17

Joe Walsh: Trump didn't know contents of health care bill

Conservative radio host and former Congressman Joe Walsh says President Trump didn’t know what was in the AHCA. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Intel Chair cancels committee meetings
4 hours 45 min ago
Rep learned intel meetings canceled from 'media reports'
2 hours 12 min ago
'We are watching the cover-up to a crime'
5 hours 33 min ago
Trump son-in-law sought for Russia questions
15 hours 14 min ago
Rep. Lieu explains why he called Trump an 'evil man'
13 hours 40 min ago
67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval rating falls to 36%
Embattled Nunes paralyzes House Intel Committee
Dem Schiff tells Chairman Nunes to recuse himself
Icahn, as Trump advisor, aims to help himself to millions
Trump scandals are 'attention-eating black hole'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL