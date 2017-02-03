MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 02/03/17

Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'

Former Arizona governor Jan Brewer joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to vouch for Education Secretary candidate Betsy DeVos as the vote heads for a potentially historic tiebreaker in the Senate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
19 hours 29 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
1 hour 4 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
1 hour 20 sec ago
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
15 hours 29 min ago
Trump to roll back financial regulations
Lawmakers work to smooth U.S.-Australia relationship
How Trump administration has changed two weeks in
Persecution of Putin opposition a test for Tillerson
Maddow: New US era a perilous time for Putin critics

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL