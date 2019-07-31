Former Hillary Clinton campaign manager: Joe Biden ‘needs to be on offense’ tonight06:36
It's one of the biggest storylines heading into tonight: the make or break moment for front-runner Joe Biden. As his rivals suggest they're chomping at the bit to go after him... they might find a different guy up there than before. Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott and former Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook join MSNBC’s Geoff Bennett to discuss just what Biden needs to do tonight to get the job done.