MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 03/30/17

Fmr. WH ethics lawyer: Ivanka Trump now acknowledged as an...

Richard Painter, former Chief White House Ethics Lawyer under President George W. Bush, says it is discouraging that the White House Counsel’s Office initially tried to play it off that Ivanka Trump was not an employee. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

