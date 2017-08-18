MSNBC Live 08/18/17

Fmr. Brietbart Editor: Bannon Marginalized for Months

Ben Shapiro, former Brietbart editor and colleague of Steve Bannon, explains how Bannon’s activity this past week foreshadowed the eventual departure. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
1 hour 52 min ago
Will Bannon's Departure Bring Order to the West Wing?
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris
1 hour 26 min ago
Fmr. Breitbart Editor: Bannon marginalized for months
1 hour 5 min ago
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after Barcelona attack
8 hours 35 min ago
Police: Man shot after stabbing several people in Finland
4 hours 10 min ago
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
16 hours 53 sec ago
Andrea Mitchell: I have never been more discouraged
Maddow: Why you shouldn't be shocked by Trump racism
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL