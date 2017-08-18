MSNBC Live 08/18/17

Fmr. Breitbart Editor: Bannon Marginalized for Months

Ben Shapiro, former Breitbart editor and colleague of Steve Bannon, explains how Bannon’s activity this past week foreshadowed the eventual departure. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
3 hours 22 min ago
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
2 hours 47 min ago
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris
2 hours 57 min ago
Trump pushes 'huge historical lie' after Barcelona attack
10 hours 6 min ago
Police: Man shot after stabbing several people in Finland
The comprehensive timeline of Trump's history with Russia
Andrea Mitchell: I have never been more discouraged
Maddow: Why you shouldn't be shocked by Trump racism
Phoenix mayor asks Trump to cancel inflammatory rally
Evocative magazine covers call out Trump on Charlottesville

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL