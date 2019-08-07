El Paso County Commissioner: President Trump coming to visit is like throwing salt in an open wound06:00
As the city seeks to heal from last weekend’s racist shooting, President Trump is making a visit to El Paso. A number of local officials there said they did not want him to come, saying that his rhetoric contributed to the shooting. David Stout, El Paso County Commissioner and Alexsandra Annello, who is a member of the El Paso City Council, join Craig Melvin to discuss why they don’t support the president’s visit.