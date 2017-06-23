MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 06/23/17

Democrat Tim Ryan says the party has a branding issue that's...

Rep. Tim Ryan, who lost to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a vote to be minority leader, said on MSNBC that the Democratic Party has to do a better job of getting its economic message out to voters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
1 hour 40 min ago
Tim Ryan: Dems have a branding issue
47 min 26 sec ago
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump
Maddow: GOP cuts to Medicaid a threat to liberty
19 hours 34 sec ago
GOP senator on healthcare: "It depends on how you define 'better'"
3 hours 13 min ago
Rand Paul: Insurance should be available for $1 a day
Why McConnell may not put GOP health care to vote
Trump: There's no Comey tapes. Democrats: Prove it.
Paul Ryan's challenger: Ryan not listening, Trump is untrustworthy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL