Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday that he is ending his campaign for president. The New Jersey senator, one of two African Americans remaining in the race, struggled to break into the top tier of candidates and raise campaign funds, announcing in September that he could be forced to end his campaign without more donations. Booker ran his campaign on a message of love, hope and unity, but failed to meet the polling requirements for the last Democratic debate and did not qualify for Tuesday's faceoff.