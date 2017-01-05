MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 01/05/17

Charges announced in Chicago beating, assault case

Craig Melvin and Ari Melber discuss just-announced charges in the disturbing case of 4 teens beating a man with mental challenges in Chicago. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
17 hours 9 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
16 hours 22 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
17 hours 14 min ago
The 'Indivisible' guide to resisting Trump's agenda
16 hours 53 min ago
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
6 hours 21 min ago
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill
1 hour 16 min ago
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
To resist Trump, Dems call Obamacare repeal 'Trumpcare'
Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL