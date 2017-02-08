MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 02/08/17

Cancer battle hits close to home for Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin's brother was recently diagnosed with early onset stage 4 colon cancer. According to medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar, cases like Melvin's brother's are happening more frequently. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Warren: Republicans don't want to hear the facts
3 hours 1 min ago
Sanders: McConnell owes Warren an apology
2 hours 7 min ago
GOP hands Elizabeth Warren 'another big win'
8 hours 40 min ago
Maddow reads Coretta Scott King letter on Sessions
16 hours 47 min ago
Water Protectors: We have to go into strategic fight mode
3 hours 23 min ago
Exclusive: Washington state AG on fighting Trump ban
Warren to Maddow: 'I'm not allowed to talk' about Sessions
Trump travel ban case may go to Supreme Court
Fate of Trump travel ban considered by court
McCain blasts Trump comments, calls Putin a 'butcher, thug'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL