MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin 01/12/17
Brian Fallon sounds off on DOJ probe into FBI
Former Clinton campaign press secretary Brian Fallon joins to discuss breaking news that the DOJ Inspector General is launching a probe into the FBI's actions ahead of the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Brian Fallon sounds off on DOJ probe into FBI
FBI probe launched into actions ahead of...
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Michael Moore: Trump is 'godfather' of...
The Trump dog and pony show
Crowley copying charges outpace Trump denials
Trump takes meeting with 'vaccine skeptic'
GOP forced to postpone some nominee hearings
Intense day of Senate hearings for Sessions
Trump skimps on crucial vetting of...
Obamas' next phase considered amid transition
Trump weak vetting invites future scandal
Source: Trump son-in-law as WH adviser
Dems, GOP prepare for confirmation fights
Trump team: Sessions criticisms 'unfair'
The process behind a vetting for cabinet...
How quickly will GOP replace Obamacare?
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
Decision 2016
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
FBI probe launched into actions ahead of...
Biden: 'No regrets' about not running in 2016
Ted Cruz: Putin a 'thug' and we must stand...
Sanders: If billionaires hate me, then I...
Joe: Booker testifying against Sessions ...
Joe: Trump must give intel 'unambiguous'...
Trump packs news into first press...
Republicans could get stuck on Obamacare...
Experts on Trump's proposed business plan:...
Intel director talks to Trump about dossier
Trump won't criticize Putin but slams...
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
An art heist on Capitol Hill
Trump fires back at Buzzfeed
Kellyanne Conway: We were proven right...
Pelosi: What does Russia have on Trump?
Morning Joe
Joe: Trump must give intel 'unambiguous'...
I oppose Jeff Sessions; here's why, says...
Ted Cruz: Putin a 'thug' and we must stand...
The future of the wall and what it could...
Sanders: If billionaires hate me, then I...
Tillerson, Trump and the bond with intel
Joe: Booker testifying against Sessions ...
Lifting the spirits of disabled veterans
Mike Lee: Jeff Sessions will make a good AG
Joe: Was oppo research attached to dossier?
Trump tweets: 'Are we living in Nazi...
Priebus: Memo is 'complete, total garbage'
GOP senator: Tillerson brings experience...
Sen. Coons: Tough decisions ahead in hearings
Sharpton: We talk more honestly about race...
'A collection of rumors': Discussing the...
McCaskill: Get rid of conflicts before...
Adult site shuts down ads after Senate report
GOP senator says Tillerson views in ...
Valerie Jarrett: ACA repeal could be ...
Rachel Maddow
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse
Unverified Trump Russia tale roils politics
As Obama term ends, assessments begin
Intense day of Senate hearings for Sessions
GOP forced to postpone some nominee hearings
Trump takes meeting with 'vaccine skeptic'
Crowley copying charges outpace Trump denials
Trump skimps on crucial vetting of...
Obamas' next phase considered amid transition
Trump ends inauguration tradition with firing
Putin bitter over exposed election rigging
Trump lies about Russia intelligence report
Trump attempts to intimidate NBC News
Interest in anti-Trump organizing flourishes
Trump tests media with aggressive schedule
New Russian cyber-aggression details emerge