2020 Democrats are up against the clock if they want to qualify for the next debate. With the deadline just around the corner, new hints are emerging about who may be facing the end of the road soon. Joining Craig Melvin is NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray, Opinion Editor at the Des Moines Register Kathie Obradovich, Associate Professor of Political Science at Fordham University Christina Greer and NBCNews National Political Reporter Josh Lederman.