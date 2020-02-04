'Coding issue' blamed for Iowa caucus chaos as nation awaits results

The Iowa Democratic Party said that its new app suffered from a “coding issue” that led to a significant delay in counting and reporting results. "As part of our investigation, we determined with certainty that the underlying data collected via the app was sound," Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said in a statement. "While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed."