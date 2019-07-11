BREAKING: Trump expected to back down on census citizenship question, will collect data in other ways

Craig Melvin

'American Idol For Trump Meme Masters': Donald Trump's Social Media Summit

03:34

President Trump’s “social media summit” includes some of his biggest social media supporters, yet fails to feature major tech giants. Craig Melvin is joined by Derek Thompson, writer at The Atlantic and host of the podcast, "Crazy/ Genius" to explain why Trump invited conspiracy theorists, media personalities, and Republican lawmakers to the White House over companies like Facebook and Twitter.July 11, 2019

