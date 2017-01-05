The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/05/17

Will Trump change his mind on Russia after intel briefing?

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace discusses Donald Trump's intelligence briefing on Russia's cyber attacks with CIA veteran Jeremy Bash, plus journalists Robert Costa and Michael Crowley. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Top Russians celebrated when Trump won, intel report says
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump brands his newest enemy: Chuck Schumer
5 hours 38 min ago
MA Rep. won't attend Trump's inauguration
3 hours 45 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
1 day 2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders: Attacks on Keith Ellison 'unfair and unjust'
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
Can tension be eased between intel community, Trump?
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL