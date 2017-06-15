The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/15/17
Why Kushner's meeting with Putin-linked Russian banker matters
Bianna Golodryga of Yahoo! News joins MSNBC's Brian Williams to explain what's so important about Jared Kushner's December meeting with a key Russian banker who's also a Putin confident. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
