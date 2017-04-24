The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/24/17

Why France's election between two outsiders matters to America

Sunday's vote in France forced a run-off between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. Journalist Elaine Sciolino and Fmr. Ambassador Jane Hartley discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senator: If gov't shuts down, 'It's on Donald Trump'
15 hours 47 min ago
MaddowBlog: The pipeline between cable news and the Trump WH
8 hours 17 min ago
The Senate's slow moving Russia investigation
4 hours 35 min ago
Matthews: Democrats blame Comey for HRC loss
5 hours 47 min ago
New Orleans begins removal of Confederate monuments
3 hours 14 min ago
The Trump bait and switch
The government's Mar-a-Lago ad
As shutdown looms, Trump focuses on border wall
Did Trump have an impact in French election?
Ret. Admiral compares threat of N. Korea to ‘Ghostbusters’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL