The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/02/17

Why does Hillary Clinton think she lost the 2016 election?

Speaking out in a rare public appearance, Hillary Clinton discusses the variety of reasons she thinks the 2016 election did not go her way. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with his panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
3 hours 30 min ago
How Donald Trump could get fired
1 hour 46 min ago
Warren: We've got to be in this fight right now
5 hours 21 min ago
The GOP's pre-existing condition
3 hours 57 min ago
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
3 hours 48 min ago
Can Congress whip airline industry into shape?
Manchin to Trump: Constituents will know who took ACA away
Can Democrats take back the House in 2018?
Greta: The end of our nation’s nightmare...six years later
Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL