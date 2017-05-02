The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/02/17
Why does Hillary Clinton think she lost the 2016 election?
Speaking out in a rare public appearance, Hillary Clinton discusses the variety of reasons she thinks the 2016 election did not go her way. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with his panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
