The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/21/17

White House tries to distance Trump from Russia investigation

MSNBC's Brian Williams looks at the latest questions facing the Trump White House over wiretapping and Russia with Bianna Golodryga, Jeremy Bash, and Charlie Sykes. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews: Vote 'nay' on Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS
5 hours 46 sec ago
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
4 hours 16 min ago
Massie: GOP leadership is misleading Trump on health bill
6 hours 51 min ago
Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office
4 hours 11 min ago
GOP Rep explains why he'll vote "no" on GOP health bill
7 hours 55 min ago
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI probe?
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
John Dean: White House is 'in a cover up mode'
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
Maddow: Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL