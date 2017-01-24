The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/24/17

White House defends Trump voter fraud conspiracy theory

There was bipartisan hand-wringing in Washington after White House press secretary Sean Spicer defended Pres. Trump's demonstrably false claim about 'illegals' voting by the millions in 2016. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPost: Power struggles define Trump's first days in WH
10 hours 3 min ago
Trump’s voter fraud comments create split on Capitol Hill
6 hours 42 min ago
Trump advances Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
13 hours 22 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump struggles to pass pres. maturity test
Waters: Trump has no information that millions voted illegally
10 hours 18 min ago
Gutierrez to Trump: Bring the proof forward, or shut up
Shailene Woodley on DAPL: Indigenous rights have been 'overlooked' for too long
Trump’s ‘National Day of Patriotic Devotion’ raises eyebrows
MaddowBlog: What Trump’s WH considers ‘demoralizing’
Trump welcoming Theresa May on Friday

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL