The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/08/17

What's next for Dems after Tuesday's big win?

MSNBC National Political Correspondent Steve Kornacki breaks down what happened in tonight’s election and what the Democratic win means for local Virginia politics. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Brazile: We did not rig the primary
4 hours 6 min ago
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base in Virginia races
2 hours 2 min ago
Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race, NBC projects
5 hours 1 min ago
Danica Roem on historic victory: Inclusion and equality won
2 hours 10 min ago
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
5 hours 12 min ago
Chris Christie confronted on election day in New Jersey
Trump officials' claims about Carter Page not holding up
Election 2017: Read the results
Why is the CIA director meeting with a 'fringe theorist'?
Page deposition shows Russia ties to Trump camp

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL