The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/03/17

What is the so-called nuclear option? Kasie Hunt explains it

Senate Republicans may employ what's known on Capitol Hill as the 'nuclear option' if Senate Democrats filibuster Neil Gorsuch. What does that mean? Brian Williams & Kasie Hunt explain. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Former Trump adviser duped by Russian spies
4 hours 19 min ago
Matthews: This presidency resembles nothing before it
5 hours 21 min ago
WaPo: Secret meeting with Trump supporter and Russian official
6 hours 19 min ago
Democrats have votes to block SCOTUS nomination
7 hours 55 min ago
The Trump administration's ethical quagmires
4 hours 48 min ago
Inside Trump’s meeting with NBC News
Grassley: Democrats ‘can’t lay a glove’ on Gorsuch
Potential conflicts of interest for Ivanka Trump, Kushner
Scarborough: He's president and all he does is watch TV
Dems eye GA special election as referendum on Trump admin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL