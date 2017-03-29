The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/29/17

What do we know about Ivanka Trump's new White House job?

MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to Rachel Abrams of The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal's Eli Stokols about Trump naming another family member to his White House team. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Graham on Nunes controversy: 'It's a mess'
6 hours 52 min ago
Schiff presses for public hearing for Sally Yates
3 hours 18 min ago
Russian activist poisoned twice: 'I'm not going to hide'
4 hours 52 min ago
For Trump, drug epidemic is about one thing: border enforcement
4 hours 45 min ago
GOP takes new steps to keep Trump’s tax returns secret
Campaign to purchase lawmakers' browsing history
April Ryan's first question to Spicer after confrontation
The ghost of Bridgegate forever haunts Gov. Christie
Fmr. DNC Chair to Sanders: 'We are already a grassroots party'
Fired US attorney at nexus of multiple Trump scandals

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL