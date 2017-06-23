The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/23/17

WaPost: Putin told hackers to hurt Clinton & help Trump

Ellen Nakashima, one of the reporters on The Washington Post report detailing Russia's 2016 hacks and the Obama administration response joins MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace in for Brian Williams. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: US intel 'captured Putin's specific instructions' on 2016 hack
5 hours 29 min ago
NBC: Trump has taken little action to stop next election hack
6 hours 6 sec ago
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump witness tampering on TV
4 hours 42 min ago
Trump hotel employee hired as White House Chief Usher
4 hours 20 min ago
Rep. Cicilline rips Trump over Mueller-Comey friendship remark
6 hours 42 min ago
Greta: Believe it or not, Washington can get things done
Bernie Sanders on health care bill: Thousands will die
Sen. Wyden: GOP health care bill 'a big con job'
Senate investigating Loretta Lynch conduct during Clinton email probe
Poll: More Americans believe Comey over Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL