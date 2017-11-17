The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/17/17

UK publicist Rod Goldstone set to talk to Mueller in Russia probe

The British publicist Rod Goldstone who helped set up the Trump Tower meeting with Trump Jr., Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, and several Russians is set to return to the U.S. & speak to Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

