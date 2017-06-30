The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/30/17

Trump will have 'no specific agenda' for meeting with Putin

George Will, Pulitzer Prize winning columnist and MSNBC Contributor shares his thoughts that Trump's advisers are giving him no specific agenda for his meeting next week with Vladimir Putin. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: Trump behavior hurts the presidency, but he doesn't care
4 hours 7 min ago
WSJ: Activist seeking hacked Clinton emails cited Trump aides
2 hours 48 min ago
GOP strategist: Trump health care flip 'immoral,' 'wrong'
3 hours 4 min ago
MS Secretary of State says 'go jump in the Gulf' over voter files
4 hours 38 min ago
Maddow reacts to new report of Flynn connections with Russia
5 hours 6 min ago
States reject Trump's Voter Fraud Commission request
Joe: WH wanted apology to make Nat'l Enquirer story disappear
Who supports the GOP Healthcare plan?
Joy Reid: Trump has been vulgar his whole adult life
Is Trump breaking campaign promises on health care?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL