The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/14/17

Trump White House is keeping its visitor logs private

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses the news that the Trump White House has decided to keep its visitor logs private with his political panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?
6 hours 37 min ago
Chris: The world is watching North Korea
5 hours 55 min ago
Panetta: Dangerous to take preemptive strike on NK
12 hours 48 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump faces Chinese mockery for policy reversals
16 hours 55 min ago
Trump drops bomb as new Russia story breaks
1 day 2 hours ago
Trump approval rating rises in new poll
British intel agency reported Trump-Russia ties
MaddowBlog: Trump's military praise comes with caveat
MaddowBlog: Trump hopes to eliminate world fears
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL