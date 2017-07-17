The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/17/17

Trump warned GOP would look like 'dopes' if health care failed

Moments before news broke that support for the Senate GOP's health care bill collapsed, Trump told GOP senators the party would look like 'dopes' if the bill collapsed according to POLITICO. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Two more GOP Senators come out against Trumpcare
4 hours 22 min ago
Murphy: GOP health bill a 'train wreck,' 'monstrosity'
3 hours 58 min ago
Americans speaking out on health care see another battle won
4 hours 11 min ago
How did Natalia Veselnitskaya end up in Trump Tower?
5 hours 3 min ago
New polls show Trump down while Obamacare up
6 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: Nepotism the root of Trump’s problem
Sen. John McCain recovering after surgery
Poll: Trump approval rating at 50% in ‘Trump counties’
GOP Gov.: Health bill too great of a cost-shift to states
Joe: GOP following Trump over ideological cliff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL